Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

NewWestFest to begin August 11

Fort Collins is known for its funk festival season, and the best one is just around the corner.

NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival on August 11-13. Music fans and Fort Collins residents will have a chance to come together and enjoy some of the best local and nationally-acclaimed live bands. Here is what you should expect from this year’s festival:

2017-Bohemian-Nights-Poster.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

Friday, August 11

Headliner: Leftover Salmon

leftoversalmon.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

Friday night will be just a taste of what the whole festival will have to offer. With only a couple of stages and a handful of bands, Friday has a promising lineup that is will excite most music fans. From Pandas & People to Cracker and everything in between, there will be plenty of music to enjoy for all tastes. The headliner for Friday is notable jam band Leftover Salmon.

Saturday, August 12

Headliner: Cake

CAKE.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

Saturday is when festivities kick in to high gear. Beginning at 11 a.m. and running all the way to 7 p.m., there are 44 acts to fill up the day. With six stages, you might find yourself overwhelmed trying to catch all the bands, which include acts such as Write Minded, Kind Dub and Last Call Romance. To top off the already stacked lineup, popular 90s rock band Cake will finish off the night.

Sunday, August 13

Headliner: Brandi Carlile

BrandiCarlile.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemainnights.org

While Sunday may be the last day for this massive festival, it is certainly not lacking in any way. With a total of 36 acts, there is still plenty of music to check out. Bands such as Flobots, The Drunken Hearts and In The Whale will be taking the stage. Rounding off the entire festival will be rock pop star Brandi Carlile.

In addition to three days of music, the festival will feature food trucks and vendors. For a full lineup and other information, go to bohemiannights.org

Collegian Reporter Alec Erickson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @CTV_Ace.

