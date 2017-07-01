New Belgium to launch CSU beer “Old Aggie” Saturday afternoon

New Belgium will host a launch party at 2 p.m. Saturday for their new CSU-inspired beer, Old Aggie.

From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at New Belgium Brewery, located at 500 Linden St., the Colorado-based brewery will host a kick off party for their new lager.

The beer was a collaboration with Colorado State University to commemorate their partnership over the years. In 2015, New Belgium Brewing co-founder Kim Jordan gave a $1 million grant to CSU’s newly established fermentation science and technology program. Then, in 2016, the company donated more than $4 million to the construction of the on-campus stadium.

More than 100 CSU alumni work at the local craft brewer, according to the New Belgium website.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A portion of Old Aggie sales will go towards CSU athletics, the CSU fermentation sciences program and responsible drinking at the University.

About Old Aggie:

Lager

4.7 percent ABV

Described as crisp and easy to drink

Available in Fort Collins on July 1

Available across the Front Range and Denver on Aug. 15

Follow along on snapchat with the Collegian at the launch party: @CSUCollegian

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Collegian Editor-in-Chief Erin Douglas can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @erinmdouglas23.