New Belgium to launch CSU beer “Old Aggie” Saturday afternoon

New Belgium will host a launch party at 2 p.m. Saturday for their new CSU-inspired beer, Old Aggie.
From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at New Belgium Brewery, located at 500 Linden St., the Colorado-based brewery will host a kick off party for their new lager.
The beer was a collaboration with Colorado State University to commemorate their partnership over the years. In 2015, New Belgium Brewing co-founder Kim Jordan gave a $1 million grant to CSU’s newly established fermentation science and technology program. Then, in 2016, the company donated more than $4 million to the construction of the on-campus stadium.
More than 100 CSU alumni work at the local craft brewer, according to the New Belgium website.
A portion of Old Aggie sales will go towards CSU athletics, the CSU fermentation sciences program and responsible drinking at the University.
About Old Aggie:
- Lager
- 4.7 percent ABV
- Described as crisp and easy to drink
- Available in Fort Collins on July 1
- Available across the Front Range and Denver on Aug. 15
