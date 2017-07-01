Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

New Belgium to launch CSU beer “Old Aggie” Saturday afternoon

New Belgium will host a launch party at 2 p.m. Saturday for their new CSU-inspired beer, Old Aggie. 

Photo courtesy: New Belgium Brewing
New Belgium has crafted a new beer that is celebratory to the years of partnership between the brewery and CSU and the new stadium.

From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at New Belgium Brewery, located at 500 Linden St., the Colorado-based brewery will host a kick off party for their new lager. 

The beer was a collaboration with Colorado State University to commemorate their partnership over the years. In 2015, New Belgium Brewing co-founder Kim Jordan gave a $1 million grant to CSU’s newly established fermentation science and technology program. Then, in 2016, the company donated more than $4 million to the construction of the on-campus stadium. 

More than 100 CSU alumni work at the local craft brewer, according to the New Belgium website.  

A portion of Old Aggie sales will go towards CSU athletics, the CSU fermentation sciences program and responsible drinking at the University.

About Old Aggie:

  • Lager
  • 4.7 percent ABV
  • Described as crisp and easy to drink
  • Available in Fort Collins on July 1
  • Available across the Front Range and Denver on Aug. 15

 

Follow along on snapchat with the Collegian at the launch party: @CSUCollegian

Collegian Editor-in-Chief Erin Douglas can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @erinmdouglas23.

