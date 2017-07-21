Rocky Mountain Collegian

Mullen lineman commits to the Rams

Less than 24 hours after picking up a verbal commitment from the state of Florida, Colorado State football head coach Mike Bobo picked up yet another  verbal commitment from the Centennial state Friday. Florian McCann III of Mullen High School in Lakewood, Colorado announced his commitment to the Rams on Twitter Friday afternoon.

McCann is the second player from Mullen HS to commit to CSU for the 2018 recruiting cycle and fifth player from the Mustangs to commit to the green and gold in the last two years. McCann’s teammate, wide receiver A’Jon Vivens committed back in June.

McCann’s former teammates, defensive back Christian Cumber, running back Marcus McElroy and linebacker Tanner Clem are all currently on campus, as part of the Rams 2017 signings.

The 6-foot-5, 275 pound tackle is the 11th player to commit to CSU for the 2018 recruiting cycle and the second offensive lineman from Colorado. Spencer Lovell, a 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive lineman from Rocky Mountain HS in Fort Collins committed earlier this month.

Rated a 2 star prospect by Scout, McCann currently holds five other scholarship offers, including from Montana, Northern Colorado and North Dakota.

Despite being nearly 300 pounds, McCann has a recorded shuttle time of 4.4 seconds and a 40-yard dash time of 4.98 seconds. With a vertical of 29 inches and a bench max of 305 pounds, McCann is one of the more athletic lineman in the entire state.

With McCann starting at tackle and Vivens starting at wide receiver for the Mustangs in 2016, Mullen finished with an overall record of 9-3, going a perfect 5-0 during league play. The Mustangs are currently coached by former CSU quarterback Tom Thenell.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on a specific individual before they have signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI). McCann is eligible to do so on national signing day (Feb. 7). Head coach Mike Bobo confirmed McCann’s commitment by retweeting him and by tweeting out “Boom!!” early Friday morning.

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

  1. Nick Martin-Morman, DB, (Louisiana)
  2. A’Jon Vivens, ATH, (Colorado)
  3. Zach Schlager, LB, (Nebraska)
  4. Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)
  5. Lionel Anderson II, WR, (California)
  6. Spencer Lovell, OL, (Colorado)
  7. Davonta Wilson, DB, (Florida)
  8. Troy Golden, DE, (Florida)
  9. Matt Baldwin, QB, (Texas)
  10. Teja Young, ATH, (Florida)
  11. Florian McCann III, OL, (Colorado)  

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael. 

