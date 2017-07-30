Max Oelfke continues stellar summer, wins German Amateur

Colorado State rising senior Max Oelfke won a three-hole playoff to secure the German Amateur on Sunday morning. The four-day tournament was held in Hamburg, Germany at the Hamburg Golf-Club e.V. and featured some of the best young golfers in the world.

Oelfke shot a 3-under 68 on the final day of the tournament, matching his score from the previous three days and giving him a tournament total of 12-under 272. After tying fellow German Lukas Euler on the first two playoff holes, Oelfke birdied the third hole to capture the title.

This is Oelfke’s second title of the summer. He won the 2017 International Amateur Golf Championship of Luxembourg earlier this month with a three-round score of 8-under 205. Oelfke was also forced to play extra holes in that tournament, winning the title after a four-hole playoff.

“I am really happy about my performance at the IAM of Germany,” Oelfke said in a statement. “With an outstanding ball-striking performance and killer showing on the extra holes, I saved my second title of the summer. I also confirmed my good play and development over the last couple of months and weeks.”

Oelfke is one of many Rams enjoying an extraordinary summer season. A.J. Ott, Jake Staiano and Parathakorn “Poon” Suyasri all qualified for the U.S. Amateur that will take place in mid-August. Staiano also performed well at the CoBank Colorado Open, finishing in a tie for eighth with a four-round score of 15-under 273. The score secured Staiano the low amateur title on the tournament.

