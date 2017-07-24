Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Louisiana 3-star wide receiver commits to CSU

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports Tagged With: , , , , ,

Colorado State football begins fall camp this Friday, but the recruiting trail never sleeps. The Rams picked up the 12th verbal commitment for the 2018 class Monday with Jammal “Hollywood” Houston announcing his allegiance to the green and gold on Twitter.

Listed as a 3-star prospect by Scout and Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 180 pound wide receiver currently holds 28 offers, 13 of which come from power five schools. Of the schools that offered Houston, CSU, Mississippi State and Texas-San Antonio were the apparent front-runners to land the Marrero, Louisiana native.

With Houston starting at wide receiver, John Ehret High School (Marrero, LA.) finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 12-3. Houston finished the season with seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston is the third player that could be classified as an athlete to commit to CSU so far. This means Houston has the skill set to play both wide receiver and/or defensive back. Along with Houston, fellow Louisiana native and defensive back, Nick-Martin Morman announced his commitment to the Rams in the spring.  

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific players before they have signed a National Letter of Intent. Houston and all players part of the 2018 recruiting cycle will be eligible to do so the first week of February.

Head coach Mike Bobo confirmed the latest commitment as he usually does. The third-year coach tweeted out a picture with a map that highlights the state of Louisiana. 

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

  1. Nick Martin-Morman, DB, (Louisiana)
  2. A’Jon Vivens, ATH, (Colorado)
  3. Zach Schlager, LB, (Nebraska)
  4. Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)
  5. Lionel Anderson II, WR, (California)
  6. Spencer Lovell, OL, (Colorado)
  7. Davonta Wilson, DB, (Florida)
  8. Troy Golden, DE, (Florida)
  9. Matt Baldwin, QB, (Texas)
  10. Teja Young, ATH, (Florida)
  11. Florian McCann III, OL, (Colorado)  
  12. Jammal Houston, WR, (Louisiana)

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training