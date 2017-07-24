Louisiana 3-star wide receiver commits to CSU

Colorado State football begins fall camp this Friday, but the recruiting trail never sleeps. The Rams picked up the 12th verbal commitment for the 2018 class Monday with Jammal “Hollywood” Houston announcing his allegiance to the green and gold on Twitter.

Listed as a 3-star prospect by Scout and Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 180 pound wide receiver currently holds 28 offers, 13 of which come from power five schools. Of the schools that offered Houston, CSU, Mississippi State and Texas-San Antonio were the apparent front-runners to land the Marrero, Louisiana native.

With Houston starting at wide receiver, John Ehret High School (Marrero, LA.) finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 12-3. Houston finished the season with seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston is the third player that could be classified as an athlete to commit to CSU so far. This means Houston has the skill set to play both wide receiver and/or defensive back. Along with Houston, fellow Louisiana native and defensive back, Nick-Martin Morman announced his commitment to the Rams in the spring.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific players before they have signed a National Letter of Intent. Houston and all players part of the 2018 recruiting cycle will be eligible to do so the first week of February.

Head coach Mike Bobo confirmed the latest commitment as he usually does. The third-year coach tweeted out a picture with a map that highlights the state of Louisiana.

All that speed coming up from the boot! #B18Horns got faster today! pic.twitter.com/SouwbF4Trh — Coach Mike Bobo (@CoachBobo_CSU) July 24, 2017

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.