Local band Leftover Salmon to headline NewWestFest

NewWestFest:



When: August 11, 12 and 13

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown Fort Collins

Price: Free

Local music fans will have a reason to rejoice! The third and final headliner for 2017’s NewWestFest has finally been announced. Taking over the Mountain Avenue this year will be Leftover Salmon. Leftover Salmon will be joining Cake and Brandi Carlile as headliners. The band will be taking over Friday night, August 11, at 8:30 p.m.

Leftover Salmon are best described as a jam band but have decided to call their style “Polyethnic Cajun Slamgrass.” The band has been around for the better part of two decades. Forming in Boulder, Colorado back in 1989, Leftover Salmon took a brief two-year hiatus in 2005 before getting back at work in 2007. With nine albums under the belts the band has plenty of material to work with. Their latest album, “25” was released last year. For new fans, this will be an opportunity to see a one of a kind music act, while longtime fans will look forward to the high-energy music the band is well known for.

NewWestFest is put on every year by the Bohemian Nights Organization. The festival provides Fort Collins with free three days of music. Highlighting some of best local music that Colorado offers, this year the festival runs from August 11 to the 13th. For a complete rundown of the lineup and times you can visit bohemiannights.org.

Collegian Reporter Alec Erickson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @CTV_Ace.