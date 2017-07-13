Jhené Aiko to headline RamFest 2017

Rams have something to look forward to in the fall besides the new stadium; R&B artist Jhené Aiko will be headlining this year’s RamFest at the Moby Arena in August.

Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, also known as Jhené Aiko, has released two studio albums in just three years with a third one on the way. She has had plenty of experience as both the main and supporting act for shows and earned three Grammy Nominations in 2015 for her debut album. Her third studio album, “Trip 17,” is slated for release this year.

Best known for her songs “Pretty Bird” and “W.A.Y.S., Aiko always brings a strong performance to the stage, and Rams can look forward to that this August.

RamFest will take place this year on Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available now at csutix.universitytickets.com.

