Hempen announces addition of assistant coach

The Colorado State women’s soccer team announced the addition of assistant coach Tori Ball Friday. Ball joins the Rams after spending the last two seasons as a head coach for the FC Boulder soccer club. Prior to her time in Boulder, Ball played striker for the University of Auburn from 2011-14.

“We’re very excited to have Tori join our program,” head coach Bill Hempen said in a release. “She comes from a very good program at Auburn where she was a striker, and we are hoping she will help move our program forward offensively.”

While working for FC Boulder, which is a member of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, Ball served in multiple roles, including being the head coach of multiple teams. Ball’s primary responsibility with the club was overseeing the on-field and off-field player development.

Among many responsibilities on the field, Ball also served as the program’s social media director in 2016.

“I am really excited to join the staff here at CSU and the whole athletics department,” Ball said. “I am looking forward to helping the program grow, and use both my playing and coaching experience to make us more dynamic up front.”

Ball holds National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Level 6 credentials and has received her United States Soccer Federation (USFF) D and E Licenses.

These are 18-40 hour courses held by the USSF and are intended improve a coach’s ability to positively influence individual players and teams. The course consists of a series of lectures and field sessions

In addition to her time with FC Boulder, Ball has worked both as the junior varsity head coach and an assistant varsity coach at Boulder High School.

During her collegiate career, Ball helped the Tigers reach the second round NCAA Tournament three times, and as a freshman, helped the Tigers win the SEC Tournament title. Ball finished her career with 21 goals, and ranks as one of Auburn’s all-time top ten goal scorers.

Ball was a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll scholar, a five-time Auburn Academic Top Tiger and was a member of Auburn’s student-athlete honor society, Chi Alpha Sigma. She graduated from Auburn in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in fitness, performance & conditioning.

The Rams finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 3-14-2. CSU will open the 2017 season against the University of Colorado on Aug. 18.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.