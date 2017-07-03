Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Global folk art from A to Z presented at the Global Village Museum

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Art, Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Features, Fort Collins Life Tagged With: , , , , , ,

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures opened a new gallery, titled “A to Z, Global Folk Art,” to celebrate community, culture and creativity through folk art. The gallery topics are chosen by the Museum’s Board of Directors, and this specific one was organized by board member Heidi Cross, Chair of the Museum’s Board of Directors.

5A3A3789.jpg
The Hippo Drum from Botswana, located in the interactive children's section of the A to Z Global Folk Art Gallery (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

“We are excited to showcase a variety of eclectic art from local cultures around the world,” Cross said in a press release for the gallery. “Unlike items that are mass produced, folk art conveys the personality of the craftsperson as well as the artist’s culture and community. It is the art of the everyday by people with a creative spirit.”

LaVon Blaesi, director of the museum, is excited for the event and passionate about sharing the knowledge of folk art with the community.

“Folk art is handmade from natural materials and is colorful and unique,” Blaesi said. “At the same time, it’s so much more than that.”

Folk Art, as defined by the museum, expresses a cultural identity by conveying shared community values and aesthetics. It’s rooted in traditions that come from community and culture and normally has some useful or decorative purpose.

5A3A3778.jpg
The Nkisi Nkondi, a spirit hunter power figure at the A to Z Global Folk Art exhibit (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

To gather the art, the museum puts out a call to community members, who volunteer to lend their art to the museum for a few months. In this particular gallery, there is art from around 30 different community members.

“It’s really a community museum,” Blaesi said. “The museum is run by community members and volunteers. It’s a real jewel to have this museum.”

Among the items gathered, they have a Nkisi Nkondi, a spirit hunter power figure from the Congo Basin of Central Africa, various purses and pouches that make individual statements about the artist and the person it was named for, and a Hippo Drum from Botswana in the interactive children’s section. In addition to these, the gallery has a couple of other hidden treasures sprinkled throughout the exhibit.

5A3A3773.jpg
Chickens at the A to Z Global Folk Art exhibit (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

“My favorite part of the exhibit is how everything here came from all over the world,” said Erica Sisneros, one of the volunteers helping set up the exhibit.

To put the exhibit together, the volunteers and coordinators research the background of the donated items, which is then shared with the public through information cards, in order to allow themselves and the viewers of the gallery to have a greater appreciation for the art.

“It’s been fun putting the gallery together,” Blaesi said. “It’s been a great experience. It’s very interesting and I felt like I’ve learned a lot about folk art.”

5A3A3855.jpg
The Global Village Museum, located on 200 W Mountain Ave (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is located on 200 W Mountain Ave, and the gallery will be open from July 1 to October 21. On Tuesday, July 4 and Friday, July 7, during the gallery walk that evening, the gallery is free. Otherwise, the admission fee is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and $1 for children.

Collegian Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @chapin_jules.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training