Get Ready to Shop: Fort Collins’ Downtown Summer Sale begins July 13

Get ready to explore the streets of historic Old Town Fort Collins during the Downtown Summer Sale, an annual three-day event for businesses in downtown Fort Collins.

From July 13 to July 15, 27 businesses will be offering their products or services at a discounted price, encouraging shoppers to explore new stores and support local businesses.

Perennial Gardener and Sense of Place will offer sales in every section of both stores. All three days of the summer sale will offer new discounts; each day will feature different one day only sales to highlight specific products on each day.

“For us, it’s a great time to share discounts with customers,” said Jennifer Case, manager of Perennial Gardener and Sense of Place.

She added that the sale is a great time to draw in new customers while also evaluating inventory.

With a wide variety of downtown businesses participating, a sense of community accompanies the three day sale.

Cameron Lalor, marketing and communications coordinator for the Downtown Business Association of Fort Collins, believes this sale is a wonderful event that celebrates small businesses downtown.

“It links everyone together,” Lalor said.

While the sale is a busy time for both businesses and shoppers, it is an excellent opportunity to showcase what downtown Fort Collins has to offer. With a number of businesses participating, the sale is not only an opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and shoppers to find great deals, but it is also an interactive and collaborative event for everyone downtown.

Kari Grady Grossman, owner and director of marketing for Happy Lucky’s Tea House, encourages people to participate in the sales.

“You get good deals,” Grossman said. One of the deals Happy Lucky’s is offering is known as the “Great Tea Exchange.” Simply bring in old tea that you no longer drink and get the same amount of fresh tea leaves 25 percent off.

Happy Lucky’s will be offering 25 percent off all tea wear, among other great deals, and will also offer fresh iced tea in a reusable cup. Sip your tea as you wander the sales and make your way back to Happy Lucky’s for free refills all day.

As so many stores are working together to create an excellent experience for shoppers, great deals will be scattered all over Downtown Fort Collins.

“The three-day sale is a great day to bring your family downtown,” Lalor said. With such a wide variety of businesses participating, you will be sure to find something for each family member’s interests.

The following stores will be participating in the event: Alpine Arts, Apricot Lane Boutique, Clothes Pony Dandelion Toys, Curiosities, The Cupboard, Daddy Cakes Bakery, The Elegant Pear, The Food Co-Operative, Happy Lucky’s Teahouse, Hearne’s, John Atencio, Ku Cha House of Tea, Magnolia Moon Modern Outfitters, The Perennial Gardener, Pinot’s Palette, Ragstock, Ram Zone, The Right Card, Salus Natural Body Care, Santa Fe Craftsman, Savory Spice, Screamin Peach, Sense of Place, Ten Thousand Villages, TOPO Designs, Wagz Pet Market and The Wright Life.

Collegian reporter Gracie Ludens can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @gracie_ludens.