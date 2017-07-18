Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Gallup recognized among college football’s best wide receivers

Colorado State senior wide receiver Michael Gallup was named to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award watch list Tuesday, an award that annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. Gallup is the first Ram to make the watch list since Rashard Higgins in 2015. Higgins was a finalist for the prestigious award in 2014.

Presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC), Gallup is one of 46 total players on the watch list and one of only two Mountain West receivers recognized. Along with Gallup, Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson also was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Devin Ross and Shea Fields of the University of Colorado made the watch list as well.

Despite playing at the Division 1 level for the first time in 2016, Gallup was one of the most productive wide receivers in the conference last season. Gallup finished the year with 76 catches, 1,272 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Of the major receiving statistical categories, Gallup ranked eighth nationally in total touchdowns and 14th in receiving yardage.

Colorado State Wide Receiver Michael Gallup prepares to catch a pass during Spring Practice on March 30. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

Over the course of the 2016 season, Gallup was able to find the endzone in 11 of the Rams 13 total games, scoring receiving touchdowns in each of CSU’s final eight games. During those final eight contests, Gallup averaged 128 yards per-game, before ultimately concluding his junior season with a three touchdown performance in the 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl.

Along with being named to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award watch list, Gallup was  recently named preseason Fourth-Team All-American by Athlon Sports, as well as a preseason First-Team All-MW selection. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, listed Gallup as one of the top 10 receivers in college football.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists on November 13, 2017, following the vote by the members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee. Likewise, the three finalists will be declared, following another vote, on November 21, 2017.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

