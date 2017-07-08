Fort Collins’ Outdoor Movie Night to kick-off this Tuesday in Old Town Square

What’s better than warm weather and good movies? The Downtown Business Association is combining the two by hosting an Outdoor Movie Night in Old Town Square.

The free and family-friendly event will start July 11 at dusk and will continue every Tuesday for the rest of summer.

“The DDA was looking for new ways to activate the newly renovated Old Town Square, and this was one of the ideas they cooked up,” said Cameron Lalor, Marketing & Communications Coordinator of the Downtwon Business Association.” This is the second year of Outdoor Movie Night, and we are excited to see the growth of the event this year.”

Enjoy free popcorn while viewing these classic summer films:

July 11th- The Princess Bride

July 18th – How to Train Your Dragon

July 25th – Field of Dreams

August 1st – Ghostbusters (original version)

August 8th – Inside Out

August 15th – The Sandlot

For more showtimes and activities downtown, visit the Downtown Fort Collins Facebook Page.

