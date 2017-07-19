Fort Collins Fringe Festival to showcase obscure local art

Admission: $5 for the Fort Collins Fringe Festival pass, and tickets for individual performances range from $1 to $10, with all box office profits going to the artists.

When: Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.

Where: Thursday, July 27 is a preview performance at Avogadro’s Number, and on Sunday, July 30, an awards ceremony will take place at the Paddler’s Pub.







Local, national, and international art makes its debut as performers of all types entertain the city of Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Fringe Festival features various types of performance art from dancing and acting to live music from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.

Fringe festival focuses on showcasing local and more obscure art and working with performances unconstrained from the status quo, according to the Fort Collins Fringe Festival website. The performances are unpredictable and off-the-wall, giving the city of Fort Collins an unparalleled experience in the world of non-judgmental art.

The fringe festival takes place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30, and features over 90 performances at five different venues.

Starting on the 27th at 7 p.m. at Avogadro’s Number, each performance will give a 60-second preview, giving audience members an idea of what to check out over the next few days. From Friday to Sunday, locations like the Art Lab, Center for Fine Art Photography, the Museum of Discovery Dome Theatre, the Music District and Wolverine Letterpress & Publick House will showcase the full performances of the artists.

On Saturday, July 29, a family friendly interactive theater event will take place in Old Town Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing kids to participate in the world of performance. On Sunday, July 30, an Awards Ceremony and after party will take place at 7 p.m. at the Paddler’s Pub.

Jessica MacMaster, one of the producers of the Fort Collins Fringe Festival, has been working the festival for five years, and has enjoyed each year she has gotten to witness the fringe performances.

“My favorite part is watching all of the artists’ hard work start to pour out over the city and social media,” MacMaster said. “I love seeing what everyone comes up with for their marketing and watching each performance group support not only their own pieces, but the festival as a whole.”

MacMaster recommends checking out the opening and closing parties of the festival because not only is it fun and exciting, but it gives an insight on why the artists do what they do.

The city of Fort Collins will get to voice their opinions on the art by voting for an Audience Choice Award. A ticket will need to be purchased for each individual show, ranging from $1 to $10, and festival button passes are $5 and are available at the door or online.

This event is produced by Heather Ostberg Johnson, Jessica MacMaster, Willis Productions with support from Dome Club at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Center for Fine Art Photography, La-De-Da School for the Performing Arts, The Music District and Windsor Community Playhouse for the entertainment of the community of Fort Collins.

“People should view local art and find some pieces at the Fringe Festival to go see because it’s a way to get a pulse on the heartbeat of the city and beyond,” MacMaster said. “It’s how artists use their voices and tell their stories. It’s something different—something that you won’t see anywhere else. “

