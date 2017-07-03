Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fort Collins and CSU officers involved in near-campus shooting placed on leave

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, News Tagged With: , , , , , , ,

The names of the officers involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old man on Saturday have been released and both officers have been placed on administrative leave, the Colorado State University Police Department and Fort Collins Police Services announced Monday. 

Officer Erin Mast, with Fort Collins Police, and Corporal Philip Morris, with CSU Police, were both placed on administrative leave following an incident near the CSU campus Saturday night at 8:13 p.m. 

Mast has served with FCPS since 2015, and Morris has been with CSU’s police department for five and a half years. Both were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, but the footage will not be released until the investigation is over. 

The suspect was a nineteen-year-old male named Jeremy Holmes, of Fort Collins. He was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds. 

On the night of the incident, CSU Police received a call regarding a threatening man near South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road. FCPS arrived to assist with the incident, and after discovering Holmes was armed, Mast and Morris fired shots.

Both were placed on leave in accordance with policy. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Holmes was not a student at CSU, the University confirmed Monday.

Collegian Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com and on Twitter @chapin_jules. Collegian Editor-in-Chief Erin Douglas can be reached at editor@collegian.com or on Twitter @erinmdouglas23. 

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training