Fort Collins and CSU officers involved in near-campus shooting placed on leave

The names of the officers involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old man on Saturday have been released and both officers have been placed on administrative leave, the Colorado State University Police Department and Fort Collins Police Services announced Monday.

Officer Erin Mast, with Fort Collins Police, and Corporal Philip Morris, with CSU Police, were both placed on administrative leave following an incident near the CSU campus Saturday night at 8:13 p.m.

Mast has served with FCPS since 2015, and Morris has been with CSU’s police department for five and a half years. Both were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, but the footage will not be released until the investigation is over.

The suspect was a nineteen-year-old male named Jeremy Holmes, of Fort Collins. He was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

On the night of the incident, CSU Police received a call regarding a threatening man near South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road. FCPS arrived to assist with the incident, and after discovering Holmes was armed, Mast and Morris fired shots.

Both were placed on leave in accordance with policy. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Holmes was not a student at CSU, the University confirmed Monday.

