Florida defensive end announces verbal commitment

Colorado State football picked up its fourth verbal commitment from the sunshine state Sunday with Rushton Roberts of the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound defensive end announced his commitment on Twitter, tweeting “I’m excited to announce my commitment to Colorado State University,” along with photos of himself on a tour with head coach Mike Bobo in the on-campus stadium.
I'm excited to announce my commitment to Colorado State University! Big thanks to @CoachBobo_CSU and @georgehelow #B18HORNS #GORAMS 🐏🐏 pic.twitter.com/UtLOmqjrtz
— Rushton Roberts (@RobertsRushton) July 31, 2017
NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific individuals before they have signed a National Letter of Intent, but Bobo and recruiting director Emily Laff confirmed Roberts’ commitment on Twitter as well.
#B18horns are taking over the South!! Watch out #EDGE #NeverSatisfied 💥 pic.twitter.com/nbQn7C5hBd
— Coach Mike Bobo (@CoachBobo_CSU) July 30, 2017
Currently listed as a 3-star prospect by Scout and 247Sports, Roberts holds also offers from Army and Coastal Carolina. Roberts was injured during the 2016 season, but the Bulldogs started the year 12-0, before losing 31-17 to Cocoa High School in the Florida 4A State Championship Game. In 2015, the Bolles School finished the season 10-3.
Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:
- Nick Martin-Morman, DB, (Louisiana)
- A’Jon Vivens, ATH, (Colorado)
- Zach Schlager, LB, (Nebraska)
- Ross Reiter, LS, (Arizona)
- Lionel Anderson II, WR, (California)
- Spencer Lovell, OL, (Colorado)
- Davonta Wilson, DB, (Florida)
- Troy Golden, DE, (Florida)
- Matt Baldwin, QB, (Texas)
- Teja Young, ATH, (Florida)
- Florian McCann III, OL, (Colorado)
- Jammal Houston, WR, (Louisiana)
- Rushton Roberts, DE, (Florida)
