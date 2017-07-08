First Friday Gallery Walk provides free art show for Fort Collins

Local art was the main attraction Friday evening.

The First Friday Gallery Walk, a free event that takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month during the summer, featured galleries and art stores around Fort Collins. The Gallery Walk is a way for the community experience local art for free, and to become more aware of artists in town.

Trimble Court Artisans is a friendly and cooperative gallery that participated in the gallery walk this past Friday. Diane Findley, the current president of the cooperative gallery, said she enjoys participating in this local event.

“The Gallery Walk is wonderful,” Findley said. “It keeps getting better and better. It’s a celebration of art that gets people flooding through the door.”

For the Gallery Walk, Trimble Court Artisans featured Kathi Dougherty, a fused glass artist in Fort Collins. Dougherty uses her home for a studio near Horsetooth Reservoir, a place that inspired her art.

“(Fused glass) is my medium of choice because of all the color and light in the piece,” Dougherty said. “It’s like magic.”

The Illustrated Light Fine Art and Photography gallery was also a participant in this event. The featured art in this gallery is by the owner, David Clack, but it also featured other artists. This gallery has been involved in the Gallery Walk for 14 years and participates because it’s a great way for artists to get exposure.

“This event gets people involved in the art scene,” said Brenna McWhorter, an employee at the Illustrated Light gallery. “It brings people from all walks of life into the gallery.”

The Old Town Art and Framery, a framing store in addition to an art gallery, featured local and national artists in their gallery. For the event, they had a collaborative art piece that viewers of the gallery participated in, which helped connect other gallery viewers to each other.

“I love art,” said Marcy Oliver, an employee at the Old Town Art and Framery. “I get to see different people and talk to them. It brings people together.”

The next Gallery Walk will be Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

