Don’t miss events: July 13-July 20

As summer enters full swing, there are a lot of fun activities happening around town. Here are the events you don’t want to miss this week:

Thursday-July 13

Downtown Summer Sales will run for a limited time in Fort Collins from July 13-15. Shops throughout historic downtown will have great displays and sales, perfect for a day with friends and family.

Trivia at Snowbank Brewery will go from 6-8 p.m. First place team will win two $10 gift cards to Craft Beer Cellar Fort Collins. Second place will win a round of free pints at Snowbank.

Saturday-July 15

The French Next Open-Air Market will be held in Civic Center Park in downtown Fort Collins from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This vintage, antique and artisan outdoor market will feature a myriad of hand-made and hand-collected items direct from artisan and collector. The event will also feature food and live music.

Sunday-July 16

Campfire at the Cabin is a free event for all ages at the Coyote Ridge Natural Area. From 8-9:30 p.m., a naturalist guide will hike with you for one mile on a marked trail to enjoy a campfire and stories under the sky. Pets are not permitted, and registration is required.

Monday-July 17

Enjoy this family-friendly skygazing at Bobcat Ridge, which starts at 8:30 pm. Telescopes will be provided by the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society. Registration required.

Tuesday-July 18

The sixth installment of the Noontime Notes Concert Series will feature a free performance by the Shaley Scott Band. This is an intimate lunch-time concert series in the Oak Street Plaza.

Outdoor Movie Night continues with a showing of “How to Train Your Dragon” in Old Town Square. The movie will start at dusk, between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm. This is a free family-friendly event is put on by the Downtown Business Association and will have free popcorn.

Wednesday-July 19

The Comedy Brewers will be performing a free comedy event on the Lincoln Center Lawn beginning at 10:00 A.M. The Comedy Brewers are premier improvisational comedians, using movement and music to create playful scenes based off of audience suggestions. Great for kids and parents alike.

Local author Camille Dungy will be giving a free reading from her latest book at Old Town Library. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. She will be reading from her latest book, Guidebook to Relative Strangers, a graceful and honest exploration of race, motherhood, and history.

Thursday-July 20

“25 Years of Fake News” is a comedy show playing at the Lincoln Center at 7 p.m., playing every night through July 30. Tickets are $15. This hilarious, musical parody has been covering local, national, and international political and lifestyle issues for the past 25 years. The show is rated PG-13 for some mature content.