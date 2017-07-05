Don’t miss events in Fort Collins: July 6-13

The 4th of July events may be over, but there are still plenty of fun activities happening around town. Here are the events you don’t want to miss this week:

Thursday, July 6: Daryl Gregory

Genre-bending author Daryl Gregory will be visiting the Old Town Library from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. His upcoming novel, “Spoonbenders,” will be published by Knopf. His previous work were winners of the World Fantasy and Shirley Jackson awards and finalists for the Nebula, Sturgeon and Locus awards. His novel “Afterparty” was an NPR and Kirkus best fiction book of 2014. The event will take place in the Community Room Combo, and there will be a book signing and sales after the event.

Friday, July 7: First Friday Gallery Walk

The First Friday Gallery Walk is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month in historic downtown Fort Collins. This self-guided tour explores to 10 different art galleries throughout downtown, featuring new showings by local artists.

Saturday, July 8: The Black Hills Unity Initiative fundraiser

The Fort Collins branch of The Black Hills Unity Initiative will be hosting a fundraiser for the 2017 Black Hills Unity concert in Piedmont, South Dakota. This fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will raise awareness about indigenous land and people. This free event will have performances, a silent auction and poetry readings that take place throughout the event.

Saturday, July 8: Wish You Were Pink

Pink Floyd Tribute band Wish You Were Pink will be performing at the Aggie Theatre at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Wish You Were Pink performs full-album sets that include “Animals,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Dark Side of the Moon” and more.

Tuesday, July 11: Food Truck Rally

The next installation of the Food Truck Rally series is at City Park from 6-8 p.m. There are 16 food vendors that include American, Asian, Mexican and dessert. In addition, Maya Bennett will be performing.

Tuesday, July 11: Outdoor Movie Night

Outdoor Movie Night is a weekly summer series that plays in Old Town Square. This free, family-friendly event provides free popcorn and starts at dusk. This week’s feature is “The Princess Bride.”

Wednesday, July 12: Geeks Who Drink

Geeks Who Drink is a weekly quiz series that is featured at Illegal Pete’s starting at 8 p.m. Geeks Who Drink is a homegrown pub trivia quiz featured daily across the country and is modeled after similar quizzes in Ireland and the UK. The quizzes cover everything from celebrities in trouble to wordplay and bad television. Winners get prizes that include cash.

