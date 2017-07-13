Denver-based Union Gray brings country to the Lagoon Concert Series

Country/rock music blared across campus Wednesday night as Union Gray performed at the Lagoon Concert Series.

Union Gray is a band from Denver, Colorado, that performs a mix of new and classic country music. Although the band was new to most of those attending the concert series, the audience thoroughly enjoyed their music.

“The songs are relaxing and well sung,” said Michael Nekonchuk, an attendee of the Lagoon Concert Series. “There’s really a positive feeling about their music.”*

The band consists of Scott Gray on vocals and guitar, David Mahn on guitar, James Nelson on the drums and Stu Garney on the bass. Their music is inspired by country music from Oklahoma to Texas to Nashville. The music performed was perfect for country music lovers and couples swing dancing on the lagoon.

Union Gray’s performance at the Lagoon Concert series was a good time for the audience to get a taste of their music. The band released their EP in the summer of 2016, which is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and their website uniongray.com. The performance was an energetic one throughout the evening, with the band keeping the energy and attention of the audience throughout the evening.

Debra Ellison, an attendee, she said them perfom for the first time two years ago.

“Their performance was upbeat and fun,” Ellison said. “They engaged the audience. At the end of the concert, they performed a new song. The three electric guitars the played was a good sound for them. They play a lot of Colorado venues, and I am hoping they will get some more exposure so others can hear their music”

The Lagoon Concert Series takes place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the summer. At this particular performance, the Little Kid Rock Band started off the evening, and food trucks and blow up slides were also offered at the event. The audience loved the event’s actives.

“I come every week,” said Car Ricciardi, an attendee. “It’s a cool thing that Fort Collins has for the summer, and I always know I’ll enjoy the bands.

The Lagoon Concert Series continues until August 2, and the full lineup can be seen at lagoonseries.com.

