CSU swimming & diving releases 2017-18 schedule

The Colorado State swimming and diving team released its schedule for the 2017-18 season Sunday morning.

The Rams will start out the season on Oct. 6-7 at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction Colorado. This meet will feature CSU, Colorado Mesa and BYU.

The Rams’ first home meet will take place at Moby pool against the University of Denver on Oct. 21.

The program will be facing many local opponents such as The University of Denver, Wyoming, Air Force, Colorado Mesa and Northern Colorado. Having defeated Northern Colorado and Colorado Mesa last season, the Rams will be looking to continue their success against these teams and knock off their other local foes this year.

The swim team will be competing in the Phil Hansel Invite in Houston, Texas from Nov. 16-18 against other competition from around the country.

The divers will compete in the Northern Arizona Diving Invite which will take place in Flagstaff, Ariz. on Nov. 17-19. Houston and Northern Arizona, the two teams hosting both events, will also be coming to Fort Collins for dual meets during the season.

“We’re really happy about the competition we’ve scheduled,” head coach Woody Woodard said in a statement. “We have Denver and Wyoming early so we’ll have to be ready to go hard early. We wanted to schedule teams that would challenge us and we did. Now we just have to get to work.”

Coming off the program’s best Mountain West finish since 2009 (fifth), The Rams are excited to see what the new additions can contribute to the team in the upcoming year.

“We’re very excited to welcome this diverse class of student-athletes to the Ram family,” Woodard said. “There is a lot of potential in this class and they will help a great deal in driving our success as a team this season.”

The Rams will be looking to bring home the Mountain West title this year at the conference championships in San Antonio, Texas from Feb. 14-17 at the Palo Alto College Aquatic Center.