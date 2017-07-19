Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU student in Old Town arrest video pleads not guilty

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, City, News Tagged With: , , , ,

The Colorado State University student slammed to the ground by a Fort Collins police officer during an arrest in Old Town in April pleaded not guilty to two charges filed against her for the altercation.

Michaella Surat, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, according to the Coloradoan.

A trial for Surat’s case has been scheduled for the middle of November and will last three days.

The altercation gained international attention when a video posted on social media showed Officer Randall Klasmer throwing Surat face-first into the ground.

Officer’s responded to the scene outside of Bondi Beach Bar after receiving multiple reports of a “separated disturbance” between two men.

Kate Kimble, a spokesperson for Fort Collins Police Services, told the Coloradoan that Surat, the girlfriend of one of the male suspects, “shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer, then pulled her boyfriend from the area” while officers questioned employees and witnesses of the altercation between the two men.

Surat was told she could leave the scene, yet her boyfriend had to stay. Surat did not leave and obstructed and struck an officer.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Coloradoan, force was required because Surat hit Klasmer multiple times, grabbed him by the throat and resisted arrest.

Klasmer was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident, yet returned to full duty on June 1. 

Fort Collins former Police Chief John Hutto resigned only days after the altercation, citing “significant challenges” in the department after holding the position for five years.

After the video of the confrontation surfaced and popularized, several citizens gathered in front of City Hall to protest police brutality and the specific altercation, including members of Surat’s sorority and the Conservative Interest Group.

Surat and her family also spoke with Good Morning America and said the altercation between Surat and Klasmer left her with bruises, a concussion and a contusion to her chin. At the time, Surat said that the area on her chin was numb to the touch and that she had difficulty eating.

According to FCPS, the incident was captured on Klasmer’s body camera. FCPS plan on releasing the body camera videos after the district attorney’s prosecution has concluded.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training