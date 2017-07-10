CSU offensive lineman receives national recognition for philanthropic efforts

Colorado State football’s Zack Golditch is being recognized for the work that he putting in off of the field, as the Rams offensive lineman has been nominated for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Known for being an active member in the community, Golditch is a regular volunteer with the Fort Collins Boys and Girls Club and has made several trips to local hospitals, including the burn unit at Aurora’s UCHealth facility and the nearby Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

He has also worked with Respite Care, a non-profit organization in Larimer County that provides short term, quality care for children with developmental disabilities. The purpose of the organization is to provide respite to the children’s families and help enhance the quality of life for the entire family.

Prior to being nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team, Golditch was was CSU’s representative for the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Humanitarian Award, which recognized excellence in community service.

Golditch was also on the 2016 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, another award given for off-the-field efforts in the sport. As a freshman in 2013, Golditch was honored with the National Football Foundation Inspiration Award for his courage and resiliency in returning to the football field after being among those wounded during the July 20, 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

While Golditch has certainly made an impact off of the field, he is no slouch on the gridiron either. In two seasons, Golditch has played four positions on the offensive line for head coach Mike Bobo and company. In 2016, the Rams offensive line allowed just 1.08 sacks per game- the 13th-fewest in all of FBS—while the CSU offense ranked 19th nationally in passing efficiency, 31st in rushing offense and 38th in scoring offense and total offense.

Golditch is double majoring in sociology and ethnic studies. He is expected to graduate in December. College football fans can find more information on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on ESPN.com.

Ram fans will have their first opportunity to check out the on-campus stadium at an open house event on Aug. 5. Tickets for the 2017 Rocky Mountain Showdown go on sale this week and three-game mini-packages, season tickets remain available.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.