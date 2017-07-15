CSU golfers enjoying a successful summer

Colorado State golfers are making a big splash this summer.

Representatives from both the men’s and women’s teams qualified for the upcoming 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship. Rising junior Jake Staiano, rising sophomore A.J. Ott and incoming freshman Parathakorn “Poon” Suyasri will be representing the men’s team. Staiano and Suyasri qualified for the tournament when they finished as the top two golfers in the first qualifier of the season at Columbine Country Club.

Staiano held the lead after the first round, but Suyasri would take it over in the second round after posting a 4-under 68 to improve to 9-under for the tournament.

Staiano finished two strokes back at 7-under as they both punched their tickets to the championship to be held Aug. 14-20 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

“What a terrific day for the program,” men’s head coach Christian Newton said in a statement. “It’s great to see Jake continue to buy in and improve. Poon has had an incredible summer and we couldn’t be happier to have him join the team in August.”

A.J. Ott joined his teammates by shooting a 1-over 141 over two rounds at Fort Collins Country Club on July 13. Through the 36 holes, Ott made three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey.

“Having three players playing in one of the best amateur tournaments in the world is really special,” Newton said. “As a coach, it’s always special to have any of your players in the U.S. Amateur let alone three players. I’m really happy for the boys and their accomplishment.”

On the women’s side, Katrina Prendergast and Ellen Secor have both qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif. The tournament will take place Aug. 7-13.

Prendergast qualified with a 69 at Common Ground Golf Course in Aurora, Colo. while Secor made her way with a 72 at Cameron Park Country Club in Cameron Park, Calif.

Both the men’s and women’s tournament features two days of stroke play with the top 64 players moving on to the match play portion of the competition. Those 64 will compete in a bracket style format going head-to-head until the 36-hole championship to determine the winner.

Overseas, rising senior Max Oelfke brought the Rams’ success into foreign territory. The German-born golfer won the Luxembourg Amateur Title after defeating his opponent on the fourth playoff hole of the third and final round. On day three, Oelfke posted a 5-under 66 to force the playoff and finished the three-day tournament at 8-under.

Oelfke will now gear up for the German Amateur. The tournament is held on July 27-30 at the Hamburger Golf-Club e.V. in Hamburg, Germany.

The summer is far from over for these golfers as they look to carry this success into the fall collegiate season in September.