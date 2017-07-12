Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU football reaches 14,000 season tickets sold

The Colorado State football team has eclipsed 14,000 season tickets sold. After setting the university record for season ticket sales at the end of June, Ram fans continue to commit to the 2017 season.

Compared to last year, season ticket sales have already increased by nearly 3,000 as fans await the highly anticipated first season in the new on-campus stadium. Athletic Director Joe Parker and the rest of CSU athletics set an optimistic goal of 15,000 total season tickets sold. As the season quickly approaches, the achievement of that goal appears more attainable than ever.

While the first game of the season is still more than one month away, fans can get their first taste of the stadium on Aug. 5. Colorado state will host an open house event to everybody as they showcase their stadium to the public. At the event, fans are able to participate in activities throughout the day before watching the team practice at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Showdown also went on sale today, starting at $35. Season tickets are still on sale through the Rams Sales Team or online at csurams.com.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

