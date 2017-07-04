Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU football picks up 5th commitment for 2018 class

Head coach Mike Bobo and the CSU football program picked up another verbal commitment for the 2018 recruiting class Tuesday. Lionel Anderson II, a wide receiver and defensive back out of Moreau Catholic High School (CA) announced his decision on Twitter amid the Independence Day celebrations.

Ranked a 2 star athlete by Scout and Rivals, Anderson also has received offers from Northern Colorado and Montana State and has interest from fellow Mountain West foes San Jose State and UNLV. 

Listed at 6’0”, 165 pounds, Anderson is not exactly a bruiser, but the speedy athlete plays bigger than his size. With an official 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds and a 33.5 inch vertical, Anderson’s athleticism allows him to make an impact in a variety of ways on the field. 

Head coach Mike Bobo stands outside the tunnel at the Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 22, 2016)

In two seasons with Moreau Catholic, Anderson has recorded 50 total tackles, 32 of which were solo stops. The defensive back has also been effective against the pass with three interceptions and nine pass deflections.  

With the commitment of Anderson, CSU’s 2018 recruiting class currently sits at five commits. Along with Anderson, the Rams have verbal commitments from Defensive back Nick Martin-Morman(Covington, LA), athlete A’Jon Vivens (Denver, CO), linebacker Zach Schlager and long-snapper Ross Reiter (Phoenix, AZ).

CSU football also recently announced the addition of Emily Laff, who recently took over the role of director of recruiting.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

