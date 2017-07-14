CSU football picks up a verbal commitment for each side of the ball

The Colorado State football coaching staff may not have any opponents to prepare for just yet, but recruiting season is in full swing and the Rams 2018 class is shaping up to be one of head coach Mike Bobo’s best yet.

After picking up three verbal commitments last week, the Rams coaching staff secured two more additions to the 2018 recruiting class this week, with the commitments of defensive end Troy Golden (Florida) and Quarterback Matt Baldwin (Texas).

Golden, a 6-foot-3, 207 pound defensive lineman from Olympia, Fla., announced his commitment to the Rams on Twitter Thursday. Golden is currently an unranked prospect, but has received interest from both Central Arkansas and Toledo.

Baldwin announced his commitment on Friday and is rated as the No. 35 pro-style quarterback for the 2018 class by 247 Sports. Along with CSU, Baldwin has received nine other Division One offers, including a trio from Ivy League programs in Brown, Columbia and Dartmouth.

As one of the starting quarterback for Lake Travis High School in Austin, TX., Baldwin helped guide the Cavaliers to an overall record of 15-, including a 41-6 victory over The Woodlands in the 2016 6A Texas State Championship Game.

During his junior season (2016), Baldwin completed 71 of 93 pass attempts for 673 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His counterpart, 2017 Baylor signee Charlie Brewer finished the historic season with 3,927 yards passing and 54 touchdowns. Baldwin is expected to assume the starting role in 2017.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific individuals before they have signed a National Letter of Intent, but Bobo addressed both of the 2018 commits on Twitter, as he always does.

Talent from the Lone Star State is making it's way West 👀 #B18horns are heating up!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyu5OCL3oH — Coach Mike Bobo (@CoachBobo_CSU) July 14, 2017

With the additions of Baldwin and Golden, the Rams 2018 recruiting class currently sits at nine.

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.