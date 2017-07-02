CSU football announces new director of recruiting

The Colorado State football program announced its newest addition to the staff Sunday with recently hired Director of Recruiting, Emily Laff. Laff comes to CSU after working as an undergraduate assistant in recruiting for Texas Christian University for the last three years.

“I fell in love with athletics and the amazing relationships that you get to build with families,” Laff said in a release from the team.

“You get to meet people from all walks of life and make an impact, and that’s why I’m excited to be at a place where my passion and purpose intersects and allows me to do what I love on a daily basis. I’m thrilled to be a new member of the Ram family.”

Laff’s responsibilities at CSU will include facilitating on-campus recruiting and overseeing interns, as well as other departmental duties, such as social media communications, department administration and NCAA compliance.

A Colorado native, Laff graduated with honors from TCU’s journalism program in May of 2017. While at TCU, the Horned Frogs had national top-30 recruiting classes and won a pair of bowl games – the 2014 Peach Bowl and the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

Laff replaces Leah Knight, who served in the same role during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and recently accepted a similar position at the University of Alabama.

Colorado State’s 2018 recruiting class currently has four commits. Defensive back Nick Martin-Morman (Covington, LA), athlete A’Jon Vivens (Denver, CO), linebacker Zach Schlager and long-snapper Ross Reiter (Phoenix, AZ).

For the 2017 recruiting cycle, CSU yielded the No. 65 recruiting class in the nation according to Scout. In the Mountain West, only Boise State (No. 60) came in ahead of the Rams. The conference’s champion from the last two seasons, San Diego State came in just behind CSU at No. 70.

