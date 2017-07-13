Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU center honored for second time this week

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports Tagged With: , , , , , , ,

Colorado State center Jake Bennett continues to garner national attention.  The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) named him to its 2017 Outland Trophy Watch List Thursday, an award that is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. 

Credit: CSU Athletics

Bennett was one 81 total interior lineman to be recognized. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible. Of the 81 players announced on the Watch List, 20 were centers.

The Lakewood, Colo. native was also named to the Rimington Trophy Fall Watch List on Monday. That award is given to the most outstanding center in college football.

Along with Bennett, who has started every game over the last two seasons for the Rams, there were three other Mountain West players recognized by the FWAA Thursday. Offensive Tackles Archie Lewis (Boise State) and Austin Corbett (Nevada), and Defensive Tackle David Moa (Boise State).

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee then takes input from the entire membership, before selecting a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members then select the winner through individual ballots.

The list will be trimmed to six or seven semifinalists on Wed, Nov. 15.  One week after that, three Outland Trophy finalists will be named by the FWAA. The winner of the 72nd Outland Trophy – named after the late John Outland, an All-America lineman at Penn at the turn of the 20th century, will be announced live on ESPN at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thurs., Dec. 7.  

The Outland Trophy presentation banquet, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, will be held on Jan. 10, 2018 in Omaha, Neb.

Collegian  sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training