Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Bobo picks up commitment from local prep star

Colorado State football added a second in-state verbal commitment to its 2018 recruiting class Saturday. Spencer Lovell, a 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive lineman from nearby, Rocky Mountain high school in Fort Collins, announced his commitment to the Rams via Twitter.

A multi-sport athlete for the Lobos, Lovell played both guard and center for the football team, while also suiting up at center for the basketball team.

In 2016, the RMHS  football team finished with an overall record of 1-9. The basketball team however, finished two games north of .500 (13-11), ultimately losing to Fountain-Fort Carson High School in the 2017 CHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. 

Along with his obvious size, Lovell’s athleticism is what immediately catches the eye. Lovell is incredibly quick off of the snap, which allows him to beat his opponents at the line of scrimmage.

While many lineman have the size and strength to play the position, they lack the necessary agility to succeed at the collegiate level. Lovell appears to have this.

After beating his opponent at the line of scrimmage, Lovell is able to use his size and strength advantage to simply maneuver the defensive lineman out of the way.

The addition of Lovell puts the Rams 2018 recruiting class at six total commitments. Most recently, wide receiver and defensive back Lionel Anderson II from Moreau high school (CA) committed to CSU on the fourth of July.

Prior to Anderson, the Rams picked up commitments from defensive back Nick Martin-Morman (Covington, LA), athlete A’Jon Vivens (Denver, CO), linebacker Zach Schlager and long-snapper Ross Reiter (Phoenix, AZ).

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

