Bobo gaining steam on recruiting trail, picks up commitment from Miami defensive back

Colorado State football picked up its third verbal commitment for the 2018 recruiting class in the last six days Monday, when defensive back Davonta Wilson announced his allegiance to the Rams on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-0, 185 pound safety out of Miami Central High School (Miami, Fla) currently holds eight offers, including a pair from SEC schools with Kentucky and Mississippi State. With a recorded 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds and shuttle time of 4.46 seconds, Wilson is quick off the line of scrimmage, but also has crucial recovery speed. 

Along with Wilson, head coach Mike Bobo and the Rams coaching staff are also recruiting his Miami Central teammate, fellow defensive back Arthur Brathwaite Jr.

Brathwaite, who is listed as a 3 star recruit on Scout and Rivals, recently listed the top-six schools that he in interested in attending on Twitter, citing CSU, Georgia State, Eastern Carolina, Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi and Western Kentucky.

After Wilson’s commitment Monday, Brathwaite doubled down on his interest in the Rams with multiple tweets about possibly joining his high school teammate in Fort Collins. 

NCAA Rules prohibit coaches from speaking on specific individuals until they have signed a National Letter of Intent. Players part of the 2018 recruiting class are eligible to do so on February 7. However, Bobo confirmed Wilson’s commitment as he always does, with a tweet that includes all the states that the program has received verbal commits from.

With the addition of Wilson, the Rams 2018 recruiting class currently stands at seven total commitments. Spencer Lovell from Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, announced that he would be staying in state and joining the green and gold on Saturday.

Wide receiver Lionel Anderson II, a wide receiver and defensive back from Moreau Catholic High School (CA) announced his commitment on Independence Day.

CSU 2018 verbal commits:

  1. Nick Martin-Morman, DB, (Covington, LA)
  2. A’Jon Vivens, ATH, (Denver, CO)
  3. Zach Schlager, LB, (McCook, NE)
  4. Ross Reiter, LS, (Phoenix, AZ)
  5. Lionel Anderson II, WR, (Hayward, CA)
  6. Spencer Lovell, OL, (Fort Collins, CO)
  7. Davonta Wilson, DB, (Miami, FL)

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

