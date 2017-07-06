Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Assistant Professors receive Biomedical Research Awards from Boettcher Foundation

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News Tagged With: , ,

The Boettcher Foundation, a Colorado scholarship organization that champions the potential of Colorado students and professors, offers a Biomedical Research Grant. Assistant professors, towards the beginning of their research career, are nominated by their department, where they then write a project summary and progress through the selection process. The assistant professors with the most potential and the most revolutionary ideas are selected for the grant.

Two assistant professors at Colorado State University, Kelley Santangelo and Erin Nishimura, were selected to receive this year’s grant.

Assistant Professor Kelly Santangelo (Photo courtesy of Kelly Santangelo)

Assistant Professor Kelly Santangelo

Assistant Professor Kelly Santangelo works in clinical pathology and received the grant for her research in post-traumatic osteoarthritis, which focuses on military-related injuries.

“The goal of my research is to maintain functional and pain-free mobility for all species,” Santangelo said. “We take motion for granted until it’s inhibited.”

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis is a breakdown of cartilage and other assistive joint tissues after injury. Trauma releases cell debris that incites inflammation, predominantly through Toll-like receptor 4, a transmembrane protein involved in immunity.

Over time, this inflammation and structural damage leads to irreversible degeneration, which results in this condition. To study this, Santangelo uses rodent models with ACL ruptures to look at clinically approved medicines to test their effects on disease onset and progression.

Santangelo said she did not always think that she wouldd end up studying post-traumatic osteoarthritis.

“When I was an undergraduate, I wanted to be a horse vet,” Santangelo said. “But, while in vet school, I became interested in the ‘why’ of diseases, and thought I could create a broader impact on the lives of animals through research.”

Santangelo said she became passionate about the importance of mobility and improving the quality of life as people are living longer. She is honored to receive this grant and to be able to focus more on her research, rather than writing proposals to grants.

“My research is very dear to my heart,” Santangelo said. “I’m exceedingly honored to receive this transformational grant, and am grateful for the support that Colorado State has made in my career and the future careers of my graduate students.”

Assistant Professor Erin Nishimura (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

Assistant Professor Erin Nishimura

Assistant Professor Erin Nishimura works in the Biochemistry and the Molecular Biology department at Colorado State University. She received the grant for her research in the genetic code that determines a cell’s identity.

“I research how a cell’s identity arises, and what happens if a cell’s identity is lost,” Nishimura said. “An example of a cell losing its identity is cancer. When a cell fails to progress, it keeps multiplying and making more of those cells, which is cancerous.”

A living being originates from one cell: a zygote. From there, cells undergo rapid rounds of division and differentiation. It is understood that certain genes are turned on at different times, but the the missing piece is which proteins activate which genes that result in each different type of cell.

This process is a complex and interconnected network. To study this, Nishimura uses a worm model, C elegans, because of the shorter life span and the simplified cell differentiation that they have compared to humans.

Nishimura has studied similar questions in the past, but what she’s studying now is the heart of her interest.

“I’ve always been interested in developmental biology,” Nishimura said. “Biology is very complex. Inherited traits and how a genome is activated translates into the looks and functions of animals and human beings.”

Nishimura’s lab has been running for around eighteen months and has grown in numbers. Nishimura said she has loved working at CSU.

“I enjoy how collaborative everyone is,” Nishimura said. “My research has benefitted from friendships and collaborations with other professors. It’s been incredibly satisfying.”

Collegian reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @chapin_jules.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training