ARISE Festival is almost here and I can’t wait! July is full of fun and heat, but don’t wear yourself out before the first weekend in August. Sunrise Ranch in Loveland is the place to be from August 4-6 to indulge your senses and enjoy a wonderful community of creatives gathering together. From eco-consciousness, activities for kids, the best music from around the country, workshops, yoga, theme camps, vendors, and art, the journey on the Road to ARISE has given us a glimpse into the magical world that exists for just one weekend a year.

For this, our final installment, I had the honor of interviewing Lauraleigh MaQi, a multi-talented fire dancer and aerialist with Lunar Fire, who helps coordinate all the performers you see at ARISE. Lauraleigh spoke of the talent that will be at ARISE, “I bring on fire dancers, aerialists, belly dancers, spirit dancers, and something new this year: roaming entertainment. When I’m going through performer applications for ARISE I look for artists who are dedicated to their art that want to show up to inspire the world. I’m always looking to find artists who have a special relationship to their art and how they connect with the audience.”

“Performance artists,” Lauraleigh continued, “like musicians, story tellers, or anyone who has a stage with an audience, have an amazing opportunity and responsibility with how

they represent their art. They have a chance to inspire the audience with the spirit of their art and represent the change they want to see on the world. In a way, being a performance artist is like being living art; reflecting dreams, visions, inspirations, or a message to the world.”

Lauraleigh expressed her favorite aspect of ARISE, “The community! This festival is not just about getting a bunch of people to come out to a party, it’s about building bridges and community and creating opportunities with each other and to grow together.”

This year brings some big names to the ARISE stages including Atmosphere, Lettuce, Wookiefoot, Tipper, and Rising Appalachia, and some greatlocal bands to our Scene Magazine Stage like The Symbols, Write Minded, and Stella Luce and the lucky winners of the Rock the Scene contest: Proximity, Guerrilla Fanfare, and Rastasaurus. Lauraleigh spoke about who she is looking forward to seeing at this year’s Festival, “Ani DiFranco! Her music played a huge role in my life when I was young discovering who I was as a person and I’m really excited to hear music from her new album that’s coming out. I’m also looking forward to Earth Guardians, Desert Dwellers, Break Science, Tierro Band, Totem and whatever Android Jones brings to the festival.”

Lauraleigh has some sound advice for you, our dear readers, “Don’t miss Beats Antique. Zoe is not just one of the most inspiring dancers in the universe, but she brings so much fun and life to their show. Definitely check out Lunar Fire’s performance on Sunday . Lunar Fire is the art project I’ve been putting my heart and soul into for the last 13 years. It’s a synergistic performance of music, dance, theatre, and spirit. Fractal Tribe is a local group of superhuman inspirational beings performing choreographed aerial, acro, and fire dance acts that are always super inspiring for everyone.”

These amazing performances and the incredible music at the 5th anniversary of the ARISE Festival are going to leave you breathless! Hope to see you there. Check out the full lineup and schedule of events and get your tickets here: arisefestival.com