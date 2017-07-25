ARISE Festival

This year brings some big names to the ARISE stages including Atmosphere, Lettuce, Wookiefoot, Tipper, and Rising Appalachia, and some greatlocal bands to our Scene Magazine Stage like The Symbols, Write Minded, and Stella Luce and the lucky winners of the Rock the Scene contest: Proximity, Guerrilla Fanfare, and Rastasaurus. Lauraleigh spoke about who she is looking forward to seeing at this year’s Festival, “Ani DiFranco! Her music played a huge role in my life when I was young discovering who I was as a person and I’m really excited to hear music from her new album that’s coming out. I’m also looking forward to Earth Guardians, Desert Dwellers, Break Science, Tierro Band, Totem and whatever Android Jones brings to the festival.”