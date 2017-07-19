Alec Reviews Music: Breathe Carolina release dance-filled EP ‘Coma’

“Coma” is available on iTunes for $3.99

With summer in full swing, fans of electronic music have plenty of festivals and shows to attend. While there are plenty of big names out touring, there is one local outfit that has been working hard lately. Breathe Carolina are back with another EP, and it is filled to the brim with plenty of dance tracks to lose yourself in. “Coma” is a fun ride from start to finish.

Breathe Carolina are based out of Denver, Colorado. While the band has not always been a duo or a purely electronic group, one thing that has always been present in their music is electronic elements. This is an act that has focused on using synthesizers in a scene that did not really rely heavily on it with the release of their debut “It’s Classy, Not Classic” back in 2008. While the act has been around for the better part of ten years now, they have always been changing and working on their sound. If you remember as a post-hardcore outfit you certainly would not recognize them now. In recent years, the act has been distancing themselves from their rock elements to embrace the electronic music. With EDM at its peak in recent years, this may have been a smart move for the band, and “Coma” is perfect for that move.

“Coma,” while it is an EP, manages to make the most out its small number of tracks. This five-track release clocks in at around 20 minutes in length. From start to finish it is a fun record to listen to any summer night in a club. There is not anything here that would remind you of some of the band’s older works. They are completely looking to the future and “Coma” is well produced for what it is.

The album starts us off is “For U,” which is a slower paced track. While “For U” progresses a bit in its run, it does not change up much. Throughout the entire EP some tracks will be stacked with plenty of layers to create a huge wall of sound, while others will not, and “For U” is one of the few that does not. The somber vocals are not as prominent in “For U” as they are in later tracks like “Coma,” but when it comes down to it, vocals have not been a driving force for Breathe Carolina’s music in a long time. This then leads us to “This Again,” which serves as the EP’s anthem. In a very Chainsmokers-influenced style, “This Again” is a love song that has repetitive lyrics to a catchy beat. “This Again” is the standout track without a doubt and while it has some decent breakdowns you cannot help but come back again and again to listen to it.

The second half of the EP keeps the ball rolling with “Glue.” From actual chord progression and a bigger focus on vocals, “Glue” is the most diverse track on the entire EP. The one downside to “Glue” is that buildups do not really go anywhere, giving the track a weird slower vibe. “Heart of the City” serves as a hype song if anything and really does not change up anything; it is up to the individual listener if it is a banger or not. This brings us to the final track, “Coma.” The EP ends on oddly the most complex track, with more a focus on the vocals and drums rather than the synths, “Coma” is not necessarily something you will find in a club but rather a enjoyable darker track. Overall, there is not a singular driving factor for this EP but there is plenty to pick and choose from.

Should you listen to it?: Maybe

For what it is “Coma” is a fun EP. Breathe Carolina have always been great at producing electronic elements in their songs and “Coma” is a great electronic dance EP. While it may not be for everyone, there certainly is a track or two that will round out your summer playlist with a good dance anthem. As far as the local electronic scene is concerned, Breathe Carolina are proving with “Coma” that they are still a force to be reckoned with. “Coma” is just something to have fun listening to when it comes down to it.

