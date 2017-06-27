This weekend’s events you don’t want to miss

Here are the events happening in Fort Collins this weekend that you don’t want to miss:

Boulders, Beers, and Bingo!

This aptly named and self-described event is put on by Miramont Lifestyle Fitness and Maxline Brewing on Friday, June 30. It’s free for members and only $5 for non-members. The beer is free, but remember to tip. All proceeds go to the Northern Colorado Climbers Coalition.

“The Three Muskateers”

Adapted by Richard Strahle and put on by OpenStage Theatre, the show starts at 7 p.m. in the park at Columbine Health Systems. All seats are $20 and include a free beer from Odell Brewing Company. The show plays on Friday, June 30 with its last show on Saturday, July 1.

STRFKR

Do you like lyrics about death and mortality packaged in upbeat and popular dance music? If so, you will definitely like the band STRFKR. STRFKR, with The Reptilians, will be playing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, July 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance and $23 the day of the show.

Northern Colorado Astronomical Society Stargazing

Join the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society on Saturday, July 1 for stargazing as they provide telescopes to any willing participants as well as knowledge about the stars, planets, galaxies and more. It runs from 9-11 p.m. at the Fossil Creek Reserve Natural Area. Meet in the parking lot off of Carpenter Road. Registration is required.

