Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

This weekend’s events you don’t want to miss

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events Tagged With:

Here are the events happening in Fort Collins this weekend that you don’t want to miss:

 

Collegian File Photo 

Boulders, Beers, and Bingo!

This aptly named and self-described event is put on by Miramont Lifestyle Fitness and Maxline Brewing on Friday, June 30. It’s free for members and only $5 for non-members. The beer is free, but remember to tip. All proceeds go to the Northern Colorado Climbers Coalition.

“The Three Muskateers”

Adapted by Richard Strahle and put on by OpenStage Theatre, the show starts at 7 p.m. in the park at Columbine Health Systems. All seats are $20 and include a free beer from Odell Brewing Company. The show plays on Friday, June 30 with its last show on Saturday, July 1.

STRFKR

Do you like lyrics about death and mortality packaged in upbeat and popular dance music? If so, you will definitely like the band STRFKR. STRFKR, with The Reptilians, will be playing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, July 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance and $23 the day of the show.

Northern Colorado Astronomical Society Stargazing

 

Join the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society on Saturday, July 1 for stargazing as they provide telescopes to any willing participants as well as knowledge about the stars, planets, galaxies and more. It runs from 9-11 p.m. at the Fossil Creek Reserve Natural Area. Meet in the parking lot off of Carpenter Road. Registration is required.

Collegian reporter Colin Raunig can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @colinraunig.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training