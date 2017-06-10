Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Taste of Fort Collins Day 1: Plain White T’s are anything but plain

Dawson Fry, the bassist for One Flew West, performs at the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Linden Jackson, lead vocals for the band One Flew West, starts off the evening of the first day of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Linden Jackson, lead vocals for the band One Flew West, starts off the evening of the first day of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Drummer for the band One Flew West, Jonah Bartels, opens for the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
David DiSalvo, guitarist for the band One Flew West, performs on the first evening at the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Denver band, One Flew West, opens the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Denver band One Flew West started off the evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Crowds sit on the grass between acts at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)
Ravyn Cullor enjoys at Revolution Artisan Popsicle while waiting for the Plain White T's at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)
Dave Tirio, guitarist for the Plain White T's, performs on the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Lead Guitarist of the Plain White T's, Tim G Lopez, performs at the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Tom Higgenson, acoustic guitarist for the Plain White T's, performs the first evening at the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The drummer for the Plain White T's, De' Mar Hamilton, performs at the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Plain White T's acoustic guitarist Tom Higgenson performs with the band at the first day of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Mike Retondo, the bass guitarist for the headlining band the Plain White T's, performs for the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
A couple of music fans watch the Plain White T's perform on the first day of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Tom Higgenson and Mike Retondo, acoustic and bass guitarist of the Plain White T's, perform for the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Fans of the Plain White T's cheer on the band as they headline the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
The Plain White T's headlined the first evening of the Taste of Fort Collins (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)
Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's plays "1234" at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)
The crowd sings along to "Hey There Delilah" with the Plain White T's at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Colleg
Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's during Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)
Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's sings with the crowd during "Hey There Delilah" at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 After the performance, the crowd heads home from Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)
Kendall Krautsack of Austin Taco takes customer's orders at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)
After the performance, the crowd heads home from Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

As the gates opened and people swarmed into Washington Park on Friday night they were headed one of two places: the stage or the line for beer.

Taste of Fort Collins is an annual event in Old Town when visitors can enjoy live music, craft vendors and, of course, local food. The event marks the start of summer and festival season and attracts over 80,000 attendees, according to The Coloradoan.

Crowds sit on the grass between acts at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

Those headed to the line for drinks were able to purchase drink tokens, which could be exchanged for beer provided by New Belgium and Odell Brewing, or cocktails from Mystic Mountain Distillery.

Many also headed to check out the many food vendors in the area. With offerings from restaurants and food trucks, there were plenty of options to choose from.

Kendall Krautsack of Austin Taco takes customer’s orders at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

“Today was a high of 95, so it wasn’t as bad here under the shade,” said Kendall Krautsack of Austin Taco. “Today was just a half day so tomorrow we’ll see how it goes.”

As people grabbed their drinks and food, more and more headed to the stage for the music.

The opening band for the evening was One Flew West, a Denver-based rock band. The group formed in Longmont in 2010 and has grown from a high school garage band into a group that has shared the stage with the likes of the Dirty Heads and Cage the Elephant. The group brought a high-energy sound to Washington Park and got the crowd pumped up with their own original songs, several of which they said were new, as well as a cover of “Teenagers” by My Chemical Romance. The band seemed honestly excited to be there and to open for the headliner: Plain White T’s.

“When I got the email I was in a subway and ‘Hey There Delilah’ was playing in this gnarly subway I was in,” said Linden Jackson, the lead vocalist of the band. “I was like, ‘this is perfect.'”

After One Flew West finished their set, DJs from 94.3 came on stage to shoot lazer tag passes into the crowd and get everyone excited for Plain White T’s. However, there was very little need for that.

“It’s like a blast from the past,” said Ravyn Cullor, a freshman journalism major at Colorado State University who was at the front of the crowd. “It’s from my childhood.”

Ravyn Cullor enjoys at Revolution Artisan Popsicle while waiting for the Plain White T’s at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

Once the Plain White T’s came on stage, the crowd went absolutely wild. Their well-known songs such as “1234” and “Rhythm of Love” had the whole crowd singing along and they dedicated “Our Time Now” to One Flew West, who were excitedly watching from the VIP area. They also performed their newest single, “Land of the Living” and said they were working on new music this summer. The group joked around with the crowd, asking for the Cavaliers and Warrior’s score and singing happy birthday to a girl whose birthday it may or may not have been.

Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s during Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

At a certain point, the band left the stage, and the crowd started chanting “Plain White T’s!” Tom Higgenson returned to the stage alone with his acoustic guitar and began chanting “Fort Collins!” He then said, “I’m going to sing this song, and you’re going to sing it with me” before playing their 2005 hit, “Hey There Delilah.” The whole crowd sang along, and the band closed with “Rhythm of Love”

The crowd sings along to “Hey There Delilah” with the Plain White T’s at Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

As crowds grabbed a last bit of food and made their way back to their cars, a certain electricity was in the air. People were happy about the music they had enjoyed on a warm summer night, and were excited about what the weekend had to bring.

After the performance, the crowd heads home from Taste of Fort Collins 2017 (Chapman Croskell | Collegian)

