Sunday headliner for NewWestFest announced

If a three-day-long, free music festival does not sound like one of the best things Fort Collins has to offer, then you would be wrong. Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is back again this year and runs from August 11 to the 13. While most of the acts on the lineup have already been announced, the Sunday, August 12 headliner has just been announced Friday. This year’s Sunday headliner will be Brandi Carlile.

Carlile is an Americana and folk singer-songwriter. She is most notably famous for hit songs such as “The Story” and “That Wasn’t Me.” In addition to having a few hit songs under her belt, she picked up a Grammy nomination back in 2015 for her album, “The Firewatcher’s Daughter.” She has been performing for around 13 years now and with all that time she has six studio albums. With plenty of material, this is one strong act to round out the entire festival. Carlile will be playing the Mountain Avenue Stage at 5:30 p.m.

Carlile joins CAKE as one of the headliners of the festival. CAKE is headlining Saturday. Friday’s headlining act is still yet to be announced and fans should watch out for that night. With plenty of local acts, this year’s NewWestFest promises to be one of the most diverse and packed ones yet. For more information or the complete lineup and times for this year’s festival you can head over to bohemiannights.org.