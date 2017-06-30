Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Stolen vehicle chase ends in officer-involved shooting between Loveland and Fort Collins

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, Featured, News Tagged With: , , , , , ,

A suspect was transported to the hospital Friday night after being shot by an officer during a pursuit. 

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a vehicle out of Fort Collins around 7:30 p.m. after reports that it was stolen. During the chase, the suspect crashed in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9, about 12 miles south of Fort Collins.

 

The suspect fled on foot and authorities pursued. One deputy fired their weapon and shot the suspect. 

The suspect was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies. The 8th District Critical Response Team has taken over the investigation, and the Loveland Police Department will lead the investigation. 

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this story with details as they become available.

Collegian Editor-in-Chief Erin Douglas can be reached at editor@collegian.com or on Twitter @erinmdouglas23.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training