Stolen vehicle chase ends in officer-involved shooting between Loveland and Fort Collins

A suspect was transported to the hospital Friday night after being shot by an officer during a pursuit.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a vehicle out of Fort Collins around 7:30 p.m. after reports that it was stolen. During the chase, the suspect crashed in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9, about 12 miles south of Fort Collins.

The suspect fled on foot and authorities pursued. One deputy fired their weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies. The 8th District Critical Response Team has taken over the investigation, and the Loveland Police Department will lead the investigation.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this story with details as they become available.

