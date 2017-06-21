Rocky Mountain Rumble statue installed on north end of on-campus stadium

The on-campus stadium is now one step closer to being ready for the inaugural game against Oregon State on Aug. 26, with the Rocky Mountain Rumble statue officially being installed on the north end of the newly constructed home of CSU football.

The massive bronze sculpture which depicts two bighorn sheep battling each other was created by the late Dawn Weimer and was officially installed on June 16 . The piece measures at 21 feet long, stands 7 feet high and weighs 2,000 pounds.

The sculpture was originally designed to be placed outside of Hughes Stadium, but instillation was later postponed when it was announced that the program would be getting a new stadium in 2015.

In total, the process from start to finish with have taken roughly 14 years, as Weimer began working on the project in 2003.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“It’s been a long process, but it really looks great,” CSU senior associate athletic director for facilities Doug Max said in a release. “A lot of schools have their mascots and other figures in bronze outside their stadiums, but there’s nothing like this. This will be iconic.”

Weimer passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in February, but her legacy is remembered throughout her many pieces located around the front range. Her “Ram Proud” bighorn – a 12-foot bronze statue is located near Moby Arena. Other pieces can be found around Fort Collins and Loveland.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.