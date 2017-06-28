Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

One fatality in Poudre River rafting accident

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News Tagged With: , , , ,

Collegian file photo.
A 64-year-old man from Severance, Colorado did not survive a rafting accident in which his commercial raft flipped over in the Poudre River.

Personnel from LSCO, Emergency Services, Larimer County Dive Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, Poudre Valley Hospital, and Northern Colorado Med Evac responded to a call about the rafting accident around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man was pulled unresponsive from the river, and a commercial rafting guide performed CPR on him. The man was later transported by helicopter to Medical Center of the Rockies, but did not survive.

Six other people occupied the same commercial raft as the man, but were able to swim safely to shore and did not suffer any injuries. All of the rafters were wearing helmets and flotation devices, including the man who died.

The accident at the Poudre River on Tuesday is the second accident to occur in the area in the past two weeks. Maximillian Lopez, a teenager from Washington, recently drowned earlier this June when he went over a low-head dam while tubing in the Poudre River with his 16-year-old cousin. Lopez’s cousin was rescued 100 yards upstream from where Lopez was found and later hospitalized at Poudre Valley Hospital, according to the Coloradoan. 

The cause and manner of the Severance man’s death will be determined by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office and released at a later date. No additional information has been released at this time.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training