Man arrested for first degree assault causing severe injury

Authorities arrested a man for first degree assault and causing a life-threatening injury to the victim.

Antonio Armstrong was arrested by Fort Collins Police Services on June 18 following an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of June 17.

According to police, Armstrong was socializing with friends on the patio of an apartment complex located at Oxford Lane. Armstong allegedly became angry and struck the victim, Joel Matondo, on the head with a bottle around 3 a.m.

Matondo returned to his apartment and went to bed shortly after the incident, but he was unable to be woken up by his two roommates around mid-morning of June 17.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

One of Matondo’s roommates called 9-1-1 from work around 12:45 p.m. to request a welfare check on Matondo, according to FCPS. Emergency medical personnel arrived at Matondo’s apartment, but found him unresponsive.

Matondo was diagnosed with a life-threatening injury as a result of the assault upon being transported to Medical Center of the Rockies. The status of Matondo’s condition has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2776 or contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.