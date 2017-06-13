Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigating home explosion

An unintentional explosion that left two adults and a juvenile with critical burn injuries is being investigated by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Poudre Fire Authority, LCSO deputies and medical personnel responded to reports of an explosion near a house in the 3300 block of South County 1 in Timnath during the evening of June 13, accrording to LCSO.

No fire was present when emergency personnel initially arrived at the scene, though fire crews stayed to survey the air quality.

 

The two adults and the juvenile were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. The adults were later transported to the University of Colorado Hospital while the juvenile was transported to the Children’s Hospital. 

LCSO investigators determined that the adults and the juvenile were conducting their own excavation project when the explosion occured, according to interviews conducted by investigators with others in the home and after searching the house.

Investigators did not find any indication of an open gas line or any gas leaks from the home and suspect that a build up of carbon monoxide in the excavation site contributed to the explosion.

The victims have not been available for interviews with investigators because they are being treated for their injuries. However, investigators are planning to follow up with the victims to determine if there is any evidence of criminal activity. LCSO has determined that there is no threat to the public.

LCSO encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

