How to celebrate 4th of July in Fort Collins

We are deep into the summer season, and everyone’s favorite opportunity to show off their patriotic side, otherwise known as 4th of July, will be here next week.

With 4th of July being an America holiday, you can count on there being innumerable parties, events and celebrations across the country.

Here are the 4th of July events taking place in Fort Collins:

101st Army Concert Band – Catch the 101st Army Concert Band at the Lincoln Center on June 27 at 6:30 p.m. for family-friendly and patriotic music. According to the Lincoln Center’s website, the band consists of 40 members that play together part-time while also maintaining their military duties. For tickets, visit the Lincoln Center Box Office, or call (970) 221-6730.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

All American Picnic – Need I say more? The picnic will feature all-American barbecue, an apple pie eating contest and the band Big Twang Theory. The event will take place at the Fort Collins Senior Center on July 3, and you can register on the website for the city of Fort Collins.

Firecracker 5K – If you’re looking to kick your holiday off with a run through City Park, this is the event for you. Events begin at 6:15 a.m., and you can register at firecrakcer5k.com.

Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament – What better way to celebrate our beautiful country than to spend it on the golf course? For an entry fee of $50 per player, you and a teammate can show the City Park Nine your skills July 4. To register, contact dperry@fcgov.com.

4th of July Parade – Hosted by Blue Ocean Foundation, there will be a large parade on Mountain Avenue between Jackson and Meldrum beginning at 10 a.m.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Avery House Celebration – Bring your family for a day of music, food, crafts and games. According to the Poudre Landmarks website, the event begins at 10 a.m. and will coincide with the parade mentioned above.

Live Music at City Park – After the 5K, enjoy some live music in City Park from 4:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks Celebration – Directly following the live music, catch a brilliant display of City Park’s best fireworks to top off your 4th of July weekend in City Park at the estimated time of 9:35 p.m.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay.