Gian Clavell signs free agent deal with Miami Heat

After an outstanding final season and dominant overall career with Colorado State, Gian Clavell will be taking his talents to South Beach.

Though the 6-foot-4 guard’s name wasn’t called during the NBA Draft, it didn’t take long for Clavell to receive an opportunity to play at the next level.

The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year has officially signed a contract to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League. Clavell worked out for the Miami Heat last week along with a number of other NBA teams. While this is no guarantee to make an NBA roster for the 2017-18 season, playing in the Summer League gives Clavell a fair opportunity to do so.

It comes as no surprise that Clavell didn’t get drafted amongst a very talented class. However, in the days approaching the draft, the Puerto Rico native didn’t seem too worried about his chances of at least getting signed regardless.

Clavell was quoted by the Coloradoan only a little over a month before the draft saying “I’m an NBA player”. He also recently mentioned in a statement that he had a deal set in stone if he was in fact not drafted.

The 185 pound guard averaged 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his MW POY campaign last season. After being suspended for the first nine games of the season, Clavell had no problem getting into the swing of things with the Rams.

Clavell scored in double figures in all but one of his 27 games played during the 2016-17 season. The guard notched four double-doubles and scored at least 20 points on 15 occasions last season, leading CSU to a 24-12 record.

Despite numerous players with impressive skill sets, there were no players from the Mountain West selected in the 2017 NBA Draft. This marks the fifth time in the 70-year history of the draft that a player from the conference has not been selected.

In addition to Clavell, there have been other MW players to sign an undrafted free agent deal. Nevada’s Cameron Oliver recently signed a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets. This will give Oliver the opportunity to play in the Summer League and will most likely give him the chance to participate in training camp.

The forward averaged 16 points while collecting 8.7 rebounds per contest last season for the Wolfpack. Oliver was the Mountain West’s fourth leading rebounder and top blocker last season, averaging 2.6 per game.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz.