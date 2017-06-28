East Drake Road apartment fire determined to be accidental

A fire that occurred at an apartment complex on East Drake Road and caused the death of a Fort Collins man was determined to be an accident by Poudre Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded to a reports of a potential cooking fire in the Whispering Pines Apartments complex, located at 525 East Drake Road, on June 3.

While the initial PFA crew did not see any visible signs of smoke from the exterior of the individual unit, they discovered smoking material next to the sink, a stove burner that was turned on and the body of Ameer Beleal near the stove upon entering the apartment. Beleal was immediately confirmed deceased.

PFA partnered with Fort Collins Police Services to invesitgate the incident, and foul play was ruled out early on, according to a news release from PFA.

Beleal’s clothes were ignited by a burner on the stove, according to PFA. Beleal’s manner of death was confirmed to be accidental and caused by thermal injuries. The coroner’s report states that there was no evidence of smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide toxicity.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelari098.