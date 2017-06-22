Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Downtown Artery hosts figuring drawing class for participants of all abilities

The Downtown Artery hosted a figuring drawing class Wednesday. Originally put on by the Colorado Coalition Artists, the class has been going on for around 20 years in Fort Collins.

Figuring Drawing at the Downtown Artery, happening again on July 3rd and 10th from 7pm to 9pm. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

“The artery is awesome” said Steve Engeman, the current coordinator of the Figuring Drawing event at the Downtown Artery. “I’m in awe of the talent of the artists and the incredible models that we get in here.

The artists drew a model who is a dancer and an artist, focusing on the lines and structure of her form.

“I want to make lines that looks good,” said Rita Corey, a dancer and the model for the evening. “I’ve worked with Boulder figure drawing groups and other figuring drawing groups in Longmont. I’ve become good friends with some of the more frequent artists here. I’d say that overall, it’s a good experience.”

There are many artists who continue to come back. One in particular, Jim Fronapfel, has been apart of the Colorado Coalition Artists and has been coming to this event for around ten years.

“I’ve been drawing all of my life, but I didn’t get more serious about it until around ten years ago,” said Fronapfel. “I’ve found that I have a story to tell, and I have to draw to tell my story.”

Fronapfel now has a studio in Fort Collins where he sells his art, mainly consisting of portraits and figuring drawing.

“Normally I get asked ‘Do you really go out and draw nude people?’” Fronapfel said. “And I respond with, yeah, I do. It’s challenging and helps me develop my artistic skills that I use for portraits in performing arts and other venues.”

The evening was focused on those who wanted to improve their artistic abilities. Despite the many returning artists, all are encouraged to come.

“I’d recommend this figuring drawing event to anybody,” Engeman said. “Anyone of all skills and who are interested in learning to draw, you don’t have to be good.”

The abilities of the artist improve over time and with practice. And through the event, many connections between artists are made through the accepting environment.

“I’ve met some of the best friends I’ve had here,” Fronapfel said. “You get to know people here.”

The event is happening again on the July 3 and 10, at the Downtown Artery, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. It is encouraged for artists of all skill levels and all interests to join to expand and practice their artistic talent.

