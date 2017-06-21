Deceased body discovered in City Park lake

A person’s deceased body was found floating in Fort Collin’s City Park lake on Wednesday evening.

According to the Coloradoan, dispatchers received a call reporting the body at 6:10 p.m. and arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes after receiving the call.

Fort Collins Police Services Sgt. Matt Johnson confirmed to the Coloradoan that an investigation will commence, yet no details will be released at this time.

An area near the eastern side of the lake, known as Sheldon Lake, is being blocked off by caution tape according to the Coloradoan.

There is currently no confirmation on the cause of death, and there has been no confirmation that the body has been removed from the lake.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Collegain assistant news editor Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @piperldavis.