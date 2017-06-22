CSU softball adds transfer shortstop

The Colorado State softball team picked up transfer shortstop Isabella Navarro from Trinidad State where she was named Offensive Player of the Year in Division 1 of the NJCAA.

Navarro hit .511 on the season with 30 home runs and 93 RBI in 60 games. The incoming junior totaled 47 home runs, 144 RBI, a .494 batting average and a 1.022 slugging percentage in her two seasons at Trinidad State.

“Our staff and team is thrilled about the addition of such a quality player and person as Isabella Navarro,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “I believe that Bella fits right in with our department and team values.”

The Rams have added Navarro to help fill the hole in the middle infield left by the two graduating seniors from last season, Haley Hutton (shortstop) and Taryn Arcarese (second baseman). The duo had one of the most memorable careers in CSU history. Hutton set CSU career records in walks (118), batting average (.384) and runs scored (190).

“She reminds me very much of the two middle infielders that we just lost to graduation and we expect that Bella will help fill their shoes nicely,” Fisher said. “We understand that there will be some adjustments to make. However, our staff anticipates that her great eagerness and maturity will make that process smooth and efficient.”

CSU finished 28-22 overall last season and their 9-15 conference mark landed them in seventh place in the Mountain West. They had only two conference series wins, but those two were against the top two teams in the MW, San Jose State and San Diego State.

Navarro will look to help aid the Rams on offense as her 30 home runs is 18 more than any Ram had all of last season. Her .494 average figures to help a lineup that struck out quite a bit and relied heavily on walks and home runs for their offense.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @ajwrules44.