Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU softball adds transfer shortstop

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Softball, Sports Tagged With: , , , ,

The Colorado State softball team picked up transfer shortstop Isabella Navarro from Trinidad State where she was named Offensive Player of the Year in Division 1 of the NJCAA.

Navarro hit .511 on the season with 30 home runs and 93 RBI in 60 games. The incoming junior totaled 47 home runs, 144 RBI, a .494 batting average and a 1.022 slugging percentage in her two seasons at Trinidad State.

“Our staff and team is thrilled about the addition of such a quality player and person as Isabella Navarro,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “I believe that Bella fits right in with our department and team values.”

The Rams have added Navarro to help fill the hole in the middle infield left by the two graduating seniors from last season, Haley Hutton (shortstop) and Taryn Arcarese (second baseman). The duo had one of the most memorable careers in CSU history. Hutton set CSU career records in walks (118), batting average (.384) and runs scored (190).

“She reminds me very much of the two middle infielders that we just lost to graduation and we expect that Bella will help fill their shoes nicely,” Fisher said. “We understand that there will be some adjustments to make. However, our staff anticipates that her great eagerness and maturity will make that process smooth and efficient.”

CSU finished 28-22 overall last season and their 9-15 conference mark landed them in seventh place in the Mountain West. They had only two conference series wins, but those two were against the top two teams in the MW, San Jose State and San Diego State.

Navarro will look to help aid the Rams on offense as her 30 home runs is 18 more than any Ram had all of last season. Her .494 average figures to help a lineup that struck out quite a bit and relied heavily on walks and home runs for their offense.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @ajwrules44.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training