CSU men’s hoops to travel to Missouri State for MWC/MVC Challenge

As announced by the Mountain West and Missouri Valley conferences Wednesday, the Colorado State men’s basketball team will travel to Springfield, Mo., to take on Missouri State on Tuesday, Nov. 28 during the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The matchup is the second all-time between the programs and is part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge, which is now in it’s the third year since the series was revived prior to the 2015-16 season.

The one and only meeting between the Rams and Bears took place in 2014, when CSU earned a 76-61 victory in the 2014 GCI Great Alaska Shootout.

“We are excited that the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge continues,” head coach Larry Eustachy said. “Playing on the road against a Missouri State team that is rich in tradition will be a great early-season challenge for our team next year.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This past year, the Mountain West and Missouri Valley split the 10-game series, 5-5. The MW has an all-time series edge of 3-1-2 in six previous Challenge seasons, including an overall advantage of 33-22 in games played in association with the series. The previous Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge ran from the 2009-10 through 2012-13 seasons, with the MW compiling a 22-13 record.

Colorado State won its 2015 Challenge game, opening that season with a victory at Northern Iowa on Nov. 14. The Rams then lost to Wichita State in 2016, falling to the Shockers 82-67 at Moby Arena.

CSU in MW/MVC Challenge (3-3)

2009-10 at Indiana State (L, 65-60)

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

2000-11 vs. Drake (W, 78-67)

2011-12 at UNI (L, 83-77)

2012-13 vs. Evansville (W, 79-72)

2015-16 at Northern Iowa (W, 84-78)

2016-17 vs. Wichita State (L, 82-67)

2017 MW/MVC Challenge schedule:

Tuesday, November 28 — Loyola (Chicago) at Boise State

Tuesday, November 28 — Utah State at Valparaiso

Tuesday, November 28 — Colorado State at Missouri State

Wednesday, November 29 — UNLV at Northern Iowa

Wednesday, November 29 — Air Force at Indiana State

Wednesday, November 29 — Illinois State at Nevada

Wednesday, November 29 — Evansville at New Mexico

Saturday, December 2 — San José State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, December 2 — Drake at Wyoming

Sunday, December 3 — Bradley at San Diego State

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.