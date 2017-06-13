CSU men’s and women’s basketball schedules announced by conference

With roughly 150 days until the 2017-18 college basketball season begins, Mountain West hoops fans can start to prepare for the upcoming campaign, as the league released both the men’s and women’s schedules for conference-play Tuesday.

The men’s team, under head coach Larry Eustachy will play an 18-game schedule that includes eight home-and-home series, along with single-game matchups at Utah State and at home against UNLV.

The Rams will open the Mountain West portion of the schedule at Boise State (Dec. 27) for a second time in three years, before traveling to San Jose State (Dec. 30) three days later. CSU will open the new year with a pair of home games, starting with San Diego State Jan. 3 and followed by Fresno State on Jan. 6.

CSU will conclude the regular season by hosting New Mexico for Senior Day on Wednesday, Feb. 28, as they have a bye on the final Saturday of the season (March 3).

The annual MW Men’s Basketball Championship will take place March 7-10, with three games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The women’s team will also start the conference slate against Boise State, hosting the Broncos on Thursday, Dec. 28., before hosting San Jose State (Dec. 30) just a few days later.

The four-time defending Mountain West regular season champions will then hit the road for games at SDSU (Jan. 3) and Fresno State (Jan. 6).

This schedule is subject to change based on the selection of games by the Mountain West national television partners. CBS Sports Network and ESPN will initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of select Wednesday games to Tuesday and Saturday games to Sunday.

The national television selections are expected to be completed by the middle of August. Regional partner AT&T SportsNet/ROOT Sports – Northwest Region and Mountain West Network on STADIUM will begin their picks after the national television lineup has been announced.

Individual MW institutions will release non-conference schedules in the coming weeks. Game times will be set once all broadcast networks finalize their selections.

2017-18 CSU Men’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule

Dec. 27 – at Boise State

Dec. 30 – at San Jose State

Jan. 3 – SAN DIEGO STATE

Jan. 6 – FRESNO STATE

Jan. 10 – at Utah State

Jan. 13 – at Wyoming

Jan. 17 – AIR FORCE

Jan. 20 – UNLV

Jan. 24 – at San Diego State

Jan. 27 – at New Mexico

Jan. 31 – WYOMING

Feb. 3 – NEVADA

Feb. 7 – at Air Force

Feb. 10 – SAN JOSE STATE

Feb. 17 – at Fresno State

Feb. 21 – BOISE STATE

Feb. 25 – at Nevada

Feb. 28 – NEW MEXICO

2017-18 Colorado State Women’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 28 – BOISE STATE

Saturday, Dec. 30 – SAN JOSE STATE

Wednesday, Jan. 3 – at San Diego State

Saturday, Jan. 6 – at Fresno State

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – UTAH STATE

Saturday, Jan. 13 – WYOMING

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – at Air Force

Saturday, Jan. 20 – at UNLV

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – SAN DIEGO STATE

Saturday, Jan. 27 – NEW MEXICO

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – at Wyoming

Saturday, Feb. 3 – at Nevada

Wednesday, Feb. 7 – AIR FORCE

Saturday, Feb. 10 – at San Jose State

Saturday, Feb. 17 – FRESNO STATE

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – at Boise State

Saturday, Feb. 24 – NEVADA

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – at New Mexico

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.