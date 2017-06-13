CSU men’s and women’s basketball schedules announced by conference

With roughly 150 days until the 2017-18 college basketball season begins, Mountain West hoops fans can start to prepare for the upcoming campaign, as the league released both the men’s and women’s schedules for conference-play Tuesday.
The men’s team, under head coach Larry Eustachy will play an 18-game schedule that includes eight home-and-home series, along with single-game matchups at Utah State and at home against UNLV.
The Rams will open the Mountain West portion of the schedule at Boise State (Dec. 27) for a second time in three years, before traveling to San Jose State (Dec. 30) three days later. CSU will open the new year with a pair of home games, starting with San Diego State Jan. 3 and followed by Fresno State on Jan. 6.
CSU will conclude the regular season by hosting New Mexico for Senior Day on Wednesday, Feb. 28, as they have a bye on the final Saturday of the season (March 3).
The annual MW Men’s Basketball Championship will take place March 7-10, with three games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
The women’s team will also start the conference slate against Boise State, hosting the Broncos on Thursday, Dec. 28., before hosting San Jose State (Dec. 30) just a few days later.
The four-time defending Mountain West regular season champions will then hit the road for games at SDSU (Jan. 3) and Fresno State (Jan. 6).
This schedule is subject to change based on the selection of games by the Mountain West national television partners. CBS Sports Network and ESPN will initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of select Wednesday games to Tuesday and Saturday games to Sunday.
The national television selections are expected to be completed by the middle of August. Regional partner AT&T SportsNet/ROOT Sports – Northwest Region and Mountain West Network on STADIUM will begin their picks after the national television lineup has been announced.
Individual MW institutions will release non-conference schedules in the coming weeks. Game times will be set once all broadcast networks finalize their selections.
2017-18 CSU Men’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule
Dec. 27 – at Boise State
Dec. 30 – at San Jose State
Jan. 3 – SAN DIEGO STATE
Jan. 6 – FRESNO STATE
Jan. 10 – at Utah State
Jan. 13 – at Wyoming
Jan. 17 – AIR FORCE
Jan. 20 – UNLV
Jan. 24 – at San Diego State
Jan. 27 – at New Mexico
Jan. 31 – WYOMING
Feb. 3 – NEVADA
Feb. 7 – at Air Force
Feb. 10 – SAN JOSE STATE
Feb. 17 – at Fresno State
Feb. 21 – BOISE STATE
Feb. 25 – at Nevada
Feb. 28 – NEW MEXICO
2017-18 Colorado State Women’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 28 – BOISE STATE
Saturday, Dec. 30 – SAN JOSE STATE
Wednesday, Jan. 3 – at San Diego State
Saturday, Jan. 6 – at Fresno State
Wednesday, Jan. 10 – UTAH STATE
Saturday, Jan. 13 – WYOMING
Wednesday, Jan. 17 – at Air Force
Saturday, Jan. 20 – at UNLV
Wednesday, Jan. 24 – SAN DIEGO STATE
Saturday, Jan. 27 – NEW MEXICO
Wednesday, Jan. 31 – at Wyoming
Saturday, Feb. 3 – at Nevada
Wednesday, Feb. 7 – AIR FORCE
Saturday, Feb. 10 – at San Jose State
Saturday, Feb. 17 – FRESNO STATE
Wednesday, Feb. 21 – at Boise State
Saturday, Feb. 24 – NEVADA
Tuesday, Feb. 27 – at New Mexico
Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.