CSU Health Network closing, moving to new location

Editor’s note: The Collegian reached out to members of the CSU Health Network to ask about its closing and the new facility, but sources did not respond by the time of publication.

The Colorado State University Health Network will be closed June 16 to June 23 and will reopen on June 26 at its new location in the CSU Health and Medical Center.

The four-story, 113,000-square-foot building is located at the northwest corner of College Avenue and Prospect Road and is estimated to cost around $59 million. According to SOURCE, the facility is largely funded through student fees, revenue from the CSU Health Network, tenant leases and private donations.

Prior to the construction of the new center, health and medical services were distributed between two different locations. Hartshorn Health Services housed most medical services and the pharmacy services, while Aylesworth Hall housed counseling and mental health services.

“Our motto is care for the body and mind, and this new facility provides CSU Health Network with a physical design that supports and enhances our integrated approach to providing care to the whole student,” Anne Hudgens, the executive director of the CSU Health Network, told SOURCE. “The Health Network looks forward to continuing to serve as a health home for our growing student population, and we’re excited about collaborations that will be possible by being in close proximity to our partners in the building.”

The new facility will expand its outreach to the community through tenant agreements with UCHealth and Associates in Family Medicine that includes a walk-in clinic and occupational health services. The center will also house the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging and the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center.

“Partnering with UCHealth and CSU on this project fits our mission of providing compassionate, convenient health care at the neighborhood level,” Dr. James A. Sprowell, the chief executive officer of Associates in Family Medicine, told SOURCE. “Comprehensive services offered at the facility will help simplify the patient experience.”

During this time, students will not have access to any health or medical services from the Health Network. Instead, the Health Network encourages student to visit a walk-in clinic or urgent care in the event of an emergency. According to the Health Network’s website, deductibles will be waived during CSU Health Network’s normal business hours for students enrolled in the Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) if students contact AmeriBen at 855-258-2656 first to receive a referral.

In-person counseling services will be unavailable, but students can speak to an on-call counselor at 970-491-7111. Counseling services will permanently move from its location in Aylesworth Hall into the new health center.

The pharmacy will be unavailable to process, transfer or fill any prescriptions during their move. Students may fill and pick up prescriptions until June 15 at 4:00 p.m. The pharmacy will reopen in the new building on June 26. Any questions regarding the pharmacy during the Health Center’s move should be directed to 970-491-1402.

All health and medical services will be available in the new CSU Health and Medical Center on June 26 at 8 p.m.

Collegian assistant news editor Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @piperldavis.